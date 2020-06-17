Controversial Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, yesterday, June 16 celebrated his birthday in grand style.

Being his 60th birthday, a private birthday party was thrown for the maverick New Patriotic Party MP.

Few people were there in his home to celebrate with the renowned philanthropist who has gained notoriety for speaking his mind at the least opportunity.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, the business magnate was seen wearing a white t-shirt seated while a birthday song was sung for him to celebrate his life.

The celebration was crowned with a toast proposed by former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, saying “at the age of 60, that is the age of maturity. Right now we will do more investigations, less talk,” after which the gathering burst into laughter.

Others also joined in wishing Mr Agyapong a happy birthday.