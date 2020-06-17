The Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, believes new signings will help improve the team when football returns.

The Ghana Premier League giants have recruited five new players after football came to a halt.

Eric Dizan, Mamane Lawali, a midfielder from Niger, Danjumah Kuti, a forward who is also a Nigerian, Nuru Sulley, a popular tough defender from Ghana and Abednego Tetteh, a Ghanaian striker have all joined the club.

According to him, the new additions will make the 19 times Ghana Premier League champions a winning team.

Opare Addo

“All the signings the club has made are very good players and it was based on the recommendations of the coach,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“It is unfortunate that there is no football but hopefully we hope football will return because these are players everyone will love to watch them play.

“These are quality players and we only hope that they will make the club a trophy-winning team,” he said.

Quizzed on how the players are being monitored in this era of Coronavirus, he said head coach of the side, Edward Nii Odoom, has designed a training schedule for the players while at home.

“The players are at home now but the head coach has designed programmes for them. We don’t want the players to resume rusty.

“They have been asked to send videos of their training schedule so we hope they will improve when football finally returns,” he added.

Hearts of Oak has not won the Ghana Premier League since 2009.