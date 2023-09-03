Two students of the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) are facing possible suspension after they were featured in the latest music video, “GOODSIN,” by artiste OliveTheBoy.

The video in which the students were seen dancing in their school uniforms, has raised concerns among school authorities and parents alike.

The students’ participation in a music video, especially one with explicit content, while wearing their school uniforms has sparked heated debate.

According to the management of ATTC, such behavior goes against the school’s code of conduct and dress regulations.

“Wearing school uniforms unrelated to school activities is generally discouraged and can result in disciplinary action” the school said.

According to reports, the students also left school without seeking permission.

The students involved are now awaiting the school’s decision on potential disciplinary measures. They could be warned or suspended as deemed necessary by the school administration.

The duo became social media sensations after they were recognised by dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for doing justice to his ‘Apotheke’ smash hit.