Rapper Sarkodie is currently trending on Twitter after he released a project, Brown Paper Bag featuring the musician he earlier had a feud with, M.anifest.

The song preaches against racism among other political gestures that Sarkodie believes are still keeping Africans in slavery.

Per Sarkodie’s lyrics in the song, he believes the whole idea of Africans thinking they are free from slavery is a mirage.

According to him, what others in other parts of the world wouldn’t want Africans to achieve is unity.

We were stuck on a slave ship but now we are free but we are not totally free now we are only on stage 6.

Artwork of Sarkodie’s ‘Brown Paper Bag’ song featuring Manifest

It is not physical but systematic mind games when it comes to slavery… freedom is expensive, pure black children but now we are bearing some white names, Sarkodie preached.

I understand Rap fans feeling the need to rate bars and lyrics on this record but on God this ain’t about all of that … we in serious times and the message is very important… big up @manifestive #BrownPaperBag 🙏🏿 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 18, 2020

Sarkodie (L) and M.anifest

M.anifest also came in to address the fact that Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, was overthrown when he tried uniting Africa.

He touched on Africans paying too much heed to religion when manufacturing factories should be the way forward.

M.anifest didn’t spare leaders of Africa as he claimed many of them have lost integrity because they are selling their own people for money.

We pray for rapture instead of focusing on manufacture. Religion is a prison and we are dying to be living and we losing our minds as we thinking of winning as we bounded to the chains of foreign exchange, it’s a damn shame.

We love free things as black people, our leaders have no integrity. Ghana should be beyond aid, I don’t care if the West is against us we must unite and fight.

Don’t sell us for a brown paper bag, Manifest ended his verse.

Listen to the song above: