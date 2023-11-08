Center for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR), Mampong has revealed that some 57 government hospitals operate herbal medicine units in the country.

Executive Director, Professor, Alex Asase, disclosed while speaking at an event themed, Sustainable and Safe Integrative Healthcare Towards Universal Health Coverage and Economic Transformation.

He said, this is a boost for them as people have showed much interest in using herbal medicine.

“Since the formal introduction of herbal medicine into the health care system in 2012, a lot of achievements have been made. Currently we have 57 government hospitals in Ghana which operate herbal medicine units,” Mr. Asase said.

Prof Asase explained that, formal introduction of herbal medicines into the healthcare system is a step in the right direction and measures must be put in place for more facilities to adopt it.

“If you look at the number of hospitals with herbal medicine units, since 2012, one will say, the figures are minimal but it a step at a time. I believe government is working hard to ensure more of the hospitals get herbal medicine units,” he noted.

He also pledged the center’s commitment in delivering it mandate to the benefit of Ghanaians both home and abroad.

Prof Asase explained that, the Center has manufactured 37 herbal medicines which are used in the treatment of diabetes, typhoid, hypertension, cancer among others.

“About 60-70% of the Ghanaian population now prefer herbal medicine which is great achievement, telling us herbal medicines cannot be underrated,” he added.

