Tempers were high in Parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers verbally fought each other over government’s response to the devastating flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Microphones from both sides were on but nobody could be clearly heard amid the chaos on the floor.

This was after the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh led the Senior Management of Volta River Authority (VRA) to brief Members of Parliament on the spillage.

The Minister indicated that, the government is committed to restoring the livelihoods of affected communities while also elaborating the specific interventions rolled out to mitigate their plight.

He rejected claims that the VRA mishandled the situation, arguing enough sensitisation was carried out.

Napo as he is popularly called reiterated that, there would have been serious damage to the Akosombo Dam if the spillage was not carried out.

But the Minority rejected the claims with Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Jinapor, describing the conduct of the VRA as irresponsible.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah also chided government and some officials of the VRA based.

But a livid Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah would have none of that.

According to him, no one can fault VRA for the spillage of the dam.

Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku also chastised Mr Ablakwa for embarking on a populist and self seeking agenda to denigrate the efforts by the government in the eyes of the citizenry.

This brought the House to a stand still.

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, who presided over the proceeding handed over to Joseph Osei Owusu the First Deputy Speaker.

ALSO READ: