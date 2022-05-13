The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned consumers of herbal medicine against purchasing products from hawkers and moving vehicles.



The FDA is advocating that consumers of herbal medicines purchase from stationary vendors who are licensed and easy to trace when people react to their products to enable the Authority to take the necessary action against such entities.



Speaking in an interview with Class FM on the sidelines of an in-service training organised for herbal medicine practitioners in Kumasi on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Ashanti Regional Head of the FDA, John Odai-Tettey urged the practitioners to have their products registered.

ALSO READ:

“Most products are not registered so they are sold at dawn. That is what we want them to move from. Our doors are open to help them technically. So when they come in, we give them the necessary help” he said.



Mr. Odai-Tettey revealed that some herbal medicine practitioners mix their products with orthodox medicines.

“Yes it has been detected that some of their products get contaminated intentionally because they mix the orthodox medicines with the herbal ones, which makes it no longer herbal product and those are things we run after,” he noted.