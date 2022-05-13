The Central Regional Police Command in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is set to provide psychological support for children of a fetish priest who committed suicide after killing his wife and another son.

The 40-year-old identified as Kwasi Tandoh committed the heinous crime at Enyan Abowinum in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region on Wednesday night.

Tandoh is said to have shot Abena Nyamekye, a 43-year-old trader, with whom he had been married for 18 years, for accusing him of infidelity and later shot his son, Richmond Tandoh in full rage.

The Ajumako District Police Commander, Chief Supt Stephen Tetteh said they managed to rescue his remaining three children, Kofi Bronya, aged 17; Elizabeth Tandoh, nine; and Edna Tandoh, five, who had hidden themselves in a room.

He said the children are traumatised due to what they witnessed and will need psychological help.

Chief Supt. Tetteh told Adom News they are also collaborating with the Regional Social Welfare office to take care of three children pending investigations.