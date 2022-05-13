Former Black Stars head coach, CK Akonnor has revealed he was not happy during his two-year tenure.

“There were things that I wasn’t happy with. I don’t like excuses but I love my country and I will support [them]. It’s been a long story, a long journey but one day it [the problems] will come to an end. One day [I will tell the story], maybe in a book,” he added.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach was appointed head coach in January 2020 after Kwesi Appiah’s contract came to end.

Akonnor signed a two-year deal with the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

However, following a run of poor performances in the World Cup qualifiers, he was sacked in September 2021 and was replaced by the former gaffer of the team, Milovan Rajevac.

Akonnor said despite a few misgivings about his exit, he is backing the team to succeed.

“I still support the Black Stars. I’m a Ghanaian. I love my country. I was once the coach [and] it didn’t go well. It doesn’t mean anything. I am just not too happy with certain things but my love for my country still goes on,” the 46-year-old, who is a former Ashgold head coach told 3Sports.