President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has confirmed the appointment of Otto Addo and his technical team for permanent Black Stars job ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Addo, 46, led the team to book a qualification for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach together with Mas Ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng, and Chris Hughton secured a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg against Nigeria.

At the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Ghana held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 drawn game.

There are speculations that, the Ghana FA boss will engage Chris Hughton in a meeting as they edge closer to appointing a permanent Black Stars technical team.

But Kurt Okraku denying the media report, confirmed they are close to appointing Otto Addo and his technical team for permanent Black Stars job ahead of immediate national assignments.

“Rumour mongering is becoming the order of the day in football…Just to be clear, I do not have a scheduled meeting with Chris Hughton,” he posted on Facebook.

“The FA, having assessed the work of the technical team of the Black Stars, and having engaged all relevant stakeholders, is working to keep Otto, Didi, George, and Chris in their respective roles for all immediate assignments.

“Official announcement expected shortly… Other need areas of the technical team that the Coach has identified are being addressed,” he added.

Ghana will face Portugal, who beat Ghana 2-1 in the group stages on their last appearance at the tournament in 2014, and South Korea in Group H in Qatar before their anticipated re-match with two-time World Cup winners Uruguay.

Ghana qualified by beating Nigeria, while South Korea with their striker, Son Heung-min will also look to unsettle the perceived bigger footballing heavyweights — just as South Korea did by beating Germany at Russia 2018.

Addo together with the rest of the technical team will lead the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers scheduled to be kicked off in June.

Ghana will open its campaign with a home game against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.