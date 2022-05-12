Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor believes the senior national team can make an impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country having missed out in the last edition of the Mundial in Russia in 2018 has secured a place in the global showpiece which will be hosted in the Arab country later this year.

Ghana booked a place for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria. The Black Stars after a goalless game at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the playoff games secured a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

With an away goal playing a major factor, the four-time African champions secured a place in the Mundial.

And Akonnor, who started the World Cup qualification believes with Otto Addo in charge and with the support of the rest of the technical team, the Black Stars will make an impact at the World Cup.

“Of course, they can,” the former Asante Kotoko gaffer said. “You look at how they prepared against Nigeria, it tells you there is a brain behind what they are doing.

“I was impressed with how the team played against Nigeria and so I have no doubt that the team will perform in Qatar. The technical team that was put in place exhibited that they know their whereabouts and we saw it on the pitch.

“I am confident the team will have good preparation and deliver at the World Cup,” he added.

Ghana have been paired with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.