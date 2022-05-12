Kevin de Bruyne chose an even better way of welcoming Erling Haaland to Manchester City as he clinched his first Manchester City hat-trick against Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Belgian after scored the third goal of his magnificent four-goal haul celebrated in style by copying Haaland’s iconic meditation celebration.

Kevin De Bruyne has now scored as many league hat-tricks as Erling Haaland this season (1). 🧘 — Squawka (@Squawka) May 11, 2022

It was quite the statement. Just a day after City announced they had agreed to sign the prolific Norway striker from Borussia Dortmund, they hardly looked short of attacking power at Molineux.

Wolves did not even play that badly, yet with De Bruyne at the centre of the storm they were blown away as City won 5-1 and moved to within four points of a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

They already take some stopping, but everyone inside the stadium and far beyond was left wondering how good they will be once Haaland is on board next season.

Below are some more reactions from twitter:

…and here’s the @ErlingHaaland first celebration by Kevin de Bruyne. New teammate is coming. 🧘🏼‍♂️ #MCFC pic.twitter.com/QeozCzI8bf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022

The world isn’t really ready for this Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland linkup at Man City 🧘 pic.twitter.com/iJmGHwmpf1 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 11, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne really hit us with the Erling Haaland celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/nRwEN91WPt — GOAL (@goal) May 11, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne with a message for Manchester City’s latest signing. pic.twitter.com/R7FU2Be4yC — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) May 11, 2022