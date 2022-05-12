Mohammed Kudus came on as a second-half substitute as Ajax clinched back to back titles and the club’s 36th overall after a 5-0 win over SC Heerenveen on Wednesday night.

Ajax who were 4 points ahead of rivals PSV Eindhoven going into the match, scored 3 first half goals to all but seal the title after 45 mins.

Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis and Sebastian Haller found the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes before Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez wrapped things up.

Kudus, who replaced Davy Klaassen in the 68th minute, has played 15 league games in an injury-plagued season. Despite his limited starts, the 21-year-old has been involved in two goals in the Eredivise this campaign.

The 21-year-old has now won three domestic titles with Ajax, winning back-to-back league titles as well as winning the Dutch KNVB Beker Cup in his maiden season with the club.