Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Ghana has signed Ghanaian highlife artist, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in the showbiz industry as Kidi, as the new ambassador for the brand.

The marketing manager of KFC, Christopher Adu Sarkodie, said Kidi is the best person for the brand’s ambassadorial role.

“Looking at Kidi who started from hitmaker and has gotten to the level of becoming the Artiste of the Year, then definitely he is someone we can choose to work with than any other person,” he said.

Mr. Sarkodie in an interview Adom TV, said Kidi has the national appeal to lead their expansion drive across the country.

We hosted some renowned media persons earlier today as we unveiled @KiDiMusic as our Brand Ambassador. #KFCGhanaxKiDi pic.twitter.com/ZuFTLO3uJB — KFC Ghana (@KFC_Ghana) May 10, 2022

