Familiar foes, Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies are set to rekindle old flames in the 2021/2022 Women’s FA Cup final after winning their semifinal matches to set up another mouthwatering final.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Monday, came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Army Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf in Kumasi. Army Ladies took a shocking lead in the 4th minute through Zenabu Mumuni but Mary Amponsah scored two second half goals in the 56th and 91st minutes to book a place in the final.

Defending champions, Hassacas Ladies on the other hand dispatched Ashtown Ladies 2-0 at the McDan La Town Park in the other semifinal encounter on Wednesday.

Success Ameyaa converted from the spot in the 18th minute to put the ‘Dooooo Ladies’ in the lead before striker, Veronica Appiah buried ‘the Originators’ in the 90th minute.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be hoping to redeem themselves after a disappointing 2-0 loss last season as Hasaacas Ladies aim to clinch onto the title for yet another season.

The final is set to take place on the weekend of June 4/5, 2022.