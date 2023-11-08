Ghanaian actor, Frank Naro has put an end to swirling rumors that he is romantically involved with his colleague, Maame Serwaa.

These speculations had taken social media by storm, with reports even suggesting they were planning a wedding.

It was alleged that, Frank Naro sponsored the funeral of Maame Serwaa’s mother with a hefty amount.

However, Frank Naro has unequivocally denied all such claims, stating that their relationship is purely professional.

In a recent interview on Adom TV‘s The Journey, the actor said there is no romantic connection between him and Maame Serwaa.

As a matter of fact, he made it clear “I don’t like Maame Serwaa so how will I date her. I’m not even her type.”

READ MORE