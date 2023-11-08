Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have gone their separate ways after a little more than one year of dating.

In a joint statement shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Harvey and Idris said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The model and Snowfall star initially sparked dating rumors in December last year when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together.

The following month, the pair seemingly confirmed their romance on social media when Idris shared a photo of them on his Instagram Story. The two could be seen embracing in the photo as the Outside the Wire actor kissed Harvey on the cheek. Idris also wrote in the post, “Happy Birthday Nunu” followed by a red heart emoji

At the time, Harvey reposted the photo, adding a trio of white hearts to her post.

Before fueling romance rumors with their Instagram Story posts, Harvey said in an interview with Essence magazine for their December cover that she was focusing on herself for a little while.

“This moment is about me,” she told the outlet. “I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

Once the story was published, Idris also reportedly congratulated Harvey on the magazine cover by sharing it on his Instagram.

They marked their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Idris’ Snowfall premiere in February.

Aside from their public appearances, the couple was seen on various vacations together. Quickly after they went public with their relationship, the two vacationed in Turks and Caicos.