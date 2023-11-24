Popular Kumawood actor, Frank Naro, has revealed his intention to step into the political arena by vying for the Ejisu parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The actor communicated his strong desire to bring about positive change and contribute to the development of the constituency and ultimately, the nation at large.

Frank Naro has decided to contest the parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

He will be contesting against incumbent Member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Apontuah Kumah.

In a statement he shared across social media platforms, Frank Naro highlighted his motivation, stating, “For the past few years, I have sat down to wonder how we can make this nation (Mother Ghana) work again and this is what I have decided, to join the working force with a difference.”

His political ambition is embodied in the hashtag, #AriseGhanaYouth🇬🇭, urging unity and collective effort to uplift the nation.

Besides his official announcement, Frank Naro is yet to make further communications on his policies, campaign and relating matters.