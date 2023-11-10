Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, says they are rebuilding the club based on the directives from the club owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Narteh Ogum, who returned to the club following the dissolution of the management and the board of directors has faced criticisms following the poor start of the club into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko sits 14th on the summit with just 10 points after 9 games played.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the former WAFA coach explained that, the King had expressed his vision for the club before appointing him as head coach and that he is working hard to fulfil that vision.

“The life patron of the team (Otumfuo) engaged me on three different occasions and he was blunt about his vision for the club before he granted me the position. The King wants us to rebuild a team for him and that is exactly what I’m doing and I can’t go outside that” Ogum said.

Ogum also addressed the decision to sign players from lower divisions, stating that it was made to develop a strong team for the future.

“We decided to go in for the Division One and Two players after missing out on those Premier League players and given the time and the patience, they will be able to fit into the team,” he said.

Despite the criticism, Ogum remains committed to his role and is determined to succeed.

“I am working strictly according to the instructions of the landlord, the King and the owner of the club. I cannot do anything apart from that and still when he calls me or talks with me that is what he is still emphasizing,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in the matchday 10 games by FC Samartex 1996 on Saturday, November 11.

