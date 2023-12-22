The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has said the party is looking forward to a reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Nana B as he is popularly known stated a reshuffle will bring a new energy in the last days of Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

“It seems the dedication and zeal by some government appointees have waned so we expect them to resign. But if that doesn’t happen, the NPP is looking forward to a reshuffle in the coming days,” he stated.

Nana B’s comment follows a call for reshuffle by NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Delivering his speech at the annual Thanksgiving Service held at the party headquarters on Friday, Mr. Kodua emphasized the importance of appointing new individuals to advance the NPP’s objectives.

According to him, the conduct of some appointees is negatively impacting the party’s popularity.

The NPP General Secretary called on Ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs who feel fatigued and have not been reshuffled to consider resigning instead of undermining the party’s progress.

In support, Nana B has said the call is legitimate and must not be taken the wrong way.

He disclosed that, there has been some engagements with the President on the need for a reshuffle, hence the NPP supports Mr Kodua’s call.

