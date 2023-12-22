The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has urged President Akufo-Addo to promptly conduct a government reshuffle.

Delivering his speech at the party’s annual Thanksgiving Service held at the party headquarters, Mr. Kodua emphasized the importance of appointing new individuals to advance the NPP’s objectives.

According to him, the conduct of some appointees is negatively impacting the party’s popularity.

“If you are tired, resign and leave so the party can maintain its power” Mr. Kodua fumed.

The NPP General Secretary called on Ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs who feel fatigued and have not been reshuffled to consider resigning instead of undermining the party’s progress.

“If you are a Minister, a CEO, or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign. Don’t sabotage the party.”

In his appeal to the President, Mr. Kodua underscored the need for changes within the government.

“It is time for some changes in the government so that we can bring in new faces to continue. We believe that with new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election” Mr. Kodua added.

