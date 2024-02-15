Karaga Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Anta has replaced Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s latest reshuffle.

Prior to his appointment on February 14, Dr Anta was the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, a position he secured in February 2023.

Dr Adam was also a Deputy Minister for Energy responsible for the Petroleum Sector.

He was appointed as the Deputy Regional Minister for the Northern Region in 2005.

A veteran technocrat with extensive experience in the oil, gas and financial sectors, Adam’s appointment sends a clear message about the government’s commitment to economic stability and growth.

The appointee has worked extensively on extractive industries and Resource Management as a University lecturer, advisor on Resource Governance and as a campaigner for transparency in resource management around the globe.

Prior to his role as the Deputy Minister for Energy, he was the Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP).

He also worked in other Public and Private organizations as an Energy Policy Analyst at the Ministry of Energy in Ghana, Commissioner of Ghana Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, the Africa Coordinator of extractives industries in Ibis amongst many other positions held.

Dr Amin was educated in the Northern school Business from 1988 to 1990.

He holds a PhD. in Petroleum Economics from the Centre for Energy, Petroleum & Mineral Law, and Policy (CEPMLP) of the University of Dundee in UK specializing in Petroleum fiscal policy in resource – led economies and resource governance. He also has an MPhil (Economics) and B.A (Hons) Economics from the University of Cape-Coast. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Certified Economist of Ghana (ICEG).

He has undertaken professional development training at Colombia University, University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard University in the US.

He is chairman of Ghana’s National Energy Transition Committee, chairman of the Gold for Oil Initiative and Chairman of the New Producers Group (a group of new oil and gas-producing countries in the World).

