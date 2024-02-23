The clashing ambitions of AC Milan and Atalanta will underscore the 26th round of Serie A, action, promising thrills and spills for SuperSport viewers.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

The pick of the matches from Serie A this round sees AC Milan host Atalanta at the iconic San Siro on the late evening of Sunday 25 February. The Rossoneri are targeting a top-three finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League next season, while La Dea are hoping to join them, having put themselves right in the mix to finish fourth – though they face a tough battle against the likes of Roma, Napoli, Lazio, Fiorentina and Bologna.

“We are going through a good period of form and have improved a great deal, but we still have margin for further improvement and there are things we need to fine-tune,” said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini. “Undoubtedly, if you get results like this, you can challenge for the top spots in the table.”

The focus will also fall on title favourites Internazionale, who will be away to Lecce on Sunday evening as they look to take a step toward a 20th Scudetto. Their main rivals, Juventus, will be in action earlier in the day and looking to pile on the pressure with a win at home to Frosinone.

“Inter have the best-equipped squad to be able to win the championship, but Juventus is having a great championship,” warned former Verona coach Beppe Iachini. “Inter will soon start playing in the Champions League again, while Juve will have the normal week at their disposal and will also lower the risk of injuries with the possibility of training at the top every week. This will be fundamental towards March-April when the teams will start to be more tired and stressed.”

Also keep an eye out for a double dose of action on Monday night, with a potential thriller between Fiorentina and Lazio, preceded by Roma hosting Torino. The Giallorossi continue to find their feet under caretaker boss Daniele De Rossi.

“It’s a gamble, but Daniele has courage and I hope that the results prove him right. He has the position, as [Jose] Mourinho had it. Coaching your favourite team is not easy, you have to put emotions aside. But I wish him the best,” said former Italian international goalkeeper Francesco Toldo.

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 23 February

21:45: Bologna v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 24 February

16:00: Sassuolo v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Salernitana v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Genoa v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 25 February

13:30: Juventus v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Cagliari v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Lecce v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: AC Milan v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 26 February

19:30: Roma v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Fiorentina v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360