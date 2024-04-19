The Derby della Madonnina, pitting AC Milan against Internazionale in one of European football’s most famous rivalries, will take centre stage in Round 33 of the 2023-24 Serie A season.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

One of Serie A’s most prestigious and eagerly-anticipated matches is the derby between AC Milan and Internazionale, which will be held at the iconic San Siro in the late kick-off on Monday night. While the Nerazzurri will lift the league trophy at the end of the season, the Rossoneri would love to claim bragging rights – and avenge a 5-1 defeat suffered at the hands of their cross-town rivals back in September.

“Inter are strong, that is not surprising. But the result was too heavy considering our performance,” said Milan manager Stefano Pioli, arguing that the result was harsh on his team. “Do you think we lost 5-1 to Inter on purpose and lose the derby? We are disappointed, just as the fans are. You should only apologise when you do something wrong on purpose.”

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, meanwhile, wants his side to continue playing with “speed, aggression, and determination”. He added, “We will need to be extremely focused, and technically clean whilst trying to play our usual game.”

The action is spread across four days, starting on Friday night with heavyweights Lazio and Juventus taking on Genoa and Cagliari respectively. The Bianconeri have come through a tough spell of results in recent weeks, with former director Luciano Moggi arguing that the club is rallying around manager Massimiliano Allegri.

“Juventus have valorised Allegri’s work. I am satisfied with what Juventus did, because they said that Allegri is valoring young people, who can form the basis of the team of the future,” said Moggi.

Saturday is headlined by Napoli’s trip to Empoli, while a busy Sunday will close with Atalanta looking to continue their form when they visit Monza at Stadio Brianteo. La Dea have demonstrated amazing togetherness and spirit, according to manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

“I have a homogeneous group, I rotate the players a lot but I always get good performances. This is a guarantee to be competitive,” said the silver-haired tactician.

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 19 April

18:00: Genoa v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Cagliari v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 20 April

18:30: Empoli v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Verona v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 21 April

12:30: Sassuolo v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Torino v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Salernitana v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Monza v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 22 April

18:30: Roma v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: AC Milan v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360