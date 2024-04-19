Wembley Stadium awaits as four teams chase a place in the FA Cup final, with Manchester City taking on Chelsea and Coventry City looking to upset Manchester United on the weekend of Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April 2024.

The first semifinal sees FA Cup holders Manchester City face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium early on Saturday evening. The Citizens enter the match as favourites, but the Blues have proven tough opponents for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, as they played out 4-4 and 1-1 draws in their Premier League meetings.

“[Chelsea are] exceptional in all departments,” said Guardiola. “One of the toughest games we have until the end of the season. The last games, they played really good. They have everything: intensity, quality. Most of the teams are fine if they are able to not lose the ball and it’s difficult to find a player who doesn’t lose the balls; They are a really good team.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, continues to fight against doubters due to the inconsistent season his team has suffered but hopes that this FA Cup semifinal brings everyone together.

“That doesn’t mean we agree or disagree,” noted the Argentine tactician. “The fans live with expectation. The fans are entitled to say what they want. I hope in the next game our fans will always be unconditionally behind the team because we are representing Chelsea. We want to make our fans happy.”

Sunday’s match at Wembley sees second-tier Coventry City looking to continue their fairytale story in the FA Cup, as they come up against heavyweights Manchester United.

While the Sky Blues have won the FA Cup just once (1987), the Red Devils are 12-time FA Cup winners and hungry to win the competition again, having been beaten by their arch-rivals Man City in last season’s final.

“I’ve been tasked with quite a bit this season, the new owners have wanted a cup run, they’ve got a cup run, they’re getting a cup run and also, we need to try and get into the playoffs three out of five years,” said Mark Robins, the Coventry City manager.

“It’s not an easy feat, not an easy task but I’ve got incredible support and staff around the team whatever the score-line is. It drives you on, it just gives you the energy, it’s absolutely outstanding.”

United, meanwhile, are looking to carry on the momentum of their incredible 4-3 extra-time win over Liverpool in the previous round: “This could be the moment where the team can have the belief and energy that they can do amazing things,” said manager Erik ten Hag, who may need to win this competition to remain in position for next season. “I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did you can beat any opponent – it is up to us to prove that point.”

FA Cup broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 20 April

18:15: Manchester City v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 21 April

16:30: Coventry City v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1