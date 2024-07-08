The Director of Communications at the Office of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has called on NPP supporters in Awutu Senya West to bury their differences and unite to win back the Awutu Senya West seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Awutu Senya West Constituency Campaign Team, Eugene Arhin stated that the only way to reclaim the Awutu Senya West seat for the NPP is through unity and togetherness.

In an interview with Adom News, Eugene Arhin called for all hands on deck and expressed his readiness to work with everyone to win the election.

He assured that, he would do everything possible to support the campaign team to win the seat at all costs, in order to save Awutu Senya West and develop the constituency.

Meanwhile, Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Richard Takyi Mensah urged Ghanaians to vote massively against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and their MPs, claiming they lack vision for Ghanaians.

He criticized the NDC for not providing any policies to Ghanaians with only four months to the general election.

Also, the current DCE and former DCEs for Awutu Senya West called on NPP supporters to campaign on issues and promote the good work of the NPP to Ghanaians, while avoiding the politics of insult.

