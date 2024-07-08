Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has outlined three components he considers crucial in Education.

At the North Hills International School Annual Speech and Prize-Giving & Graduation Day for the 2023/2024 academic year, Mr Bagbin also stressed the importance of ‘faith, discipline, and attitude’ in education.

He explained “Not just belief, but faith in your God. Anytime you have a challenge, please take the challenge to God in prayer. Very, very important.”

Themed ‘Enhancing Learning in Schools; the Role of Stakeholders,’ This significant event took place at the school’s forecourt and brought together students, parents, faculty, and distinguished guests in a grand celebration of academic and extracurricular achievements.

According to the Rt. Hon Speaker, “the three key components of education are knowledge, skills and competencies, and attitude.”

He emphasized that knowledge forms a small aspect of one’s success, developing skills and competencies, along with the right attitude, are crucial.

“Attitude carries 70% of what is going to make you who you are,” he noted.

Adding that: “Many of the challenges faced in Ghana are self-inflicted due to mindset and attitudes.”

Headmistress address

Earlier in her welcome address, the headmistress, Mrs. Emma Coleman Opoku, highlighted significant improvements and achievements within the school.

She announced the restocking of the school library with a diverse range of books and resources, transforming it into a vibrant hub of knowledge and discovery.

“In addition to the library enhancements, each classroom is now equipped with projectors and computers,” Mrs. Opoku stated, emphasizing the school’s commitment to fostering interactive learning experiences.

The installation of blinds in all classrooms was another noteworthy improvement, ensuring a conducive learning environment free from distractions and glare.

Mrs. Opoku also shared exciting news about the construction of a state-of-the-art conference room with a seating capacity of approximately 700.

This facility will serve as a hub for various school events, assemblies, performances, and community gatherings. Additionally, the school cafeteria has been renovated to provide a more inviting and comfortable dining environment for students.

“These enhancements signify our ongoing commitment to providing a supportive and enriching educational environment for all members of our school community,” she added, expressing gratitude to the dedicated staff, supportive parents, and directors who made these improvements possible.

Honours

The day featured numerous awards and recognitions, celebrating the students’ and staff’s hard work and dedication.

Celestine Binney and Obed Asamoah were honored with the prestigious Best Teacher Award for the year, receiving double-door fridges and fully funded scholarships to pursue any education-related program at a university of their choice.

The teaching and non-teaching staff were also recognized for their hard work and commitment.

Students from Year 1 to Year 9 received prizes for their exceptional achievements, with special awards sponsored by distinguished individuals and organizations, including Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Alhaji Lilu Mohammed, Dr. Kuma Aboagye, Lordina Foundation, and End Point Homeopathic Clinic.

About North Hills School

Established in September 2017, North Hills International School runs a dual curriculum, integrating the globally recognized Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) system alongside the Ghana Education Service (GES) curriculum.

This unique blend ensures that students receive a holistic education, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to excel both locally and internationally.

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, North Hills International School recently surpassed the international average score in the Cambridge Exams for both Primary and Lower Secondary levels.