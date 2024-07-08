The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana, says the head of the decapitated body in the latest suspected ritual murder incident at Bole in the Savanna Region has been found.

According to him, the body part was found in a polythene bag on the outskirts of the Bole Township.

“It tells you that the person was trying to run away with it but I think for some reason decided to leave it there and we are still monitoring to see how we can handle the situation,” he said on the JoyNews’ AM Show.

The revelation comes hours after the body was retrieved from the pavement of the St Kizito’s Primary school.

The yet-to-be-identified man was found naked with his head and manhood chopped off.

This discovery adds to similar incidents that have rocked the town.

In 2022, the bodies of deceased persons were found half buried, with some parts missing.

The recent killings, however, took a different turn as mentally ill people and night security guards, also known as watchmen, became targets.

Four bodies were discovered at different locations in the area between January and June this year.

As a result of these disturbances, residents of Bole in the Savannah Region have initiated a self-imposed curfew due to a series of gruesome serial killings in the area.

But the MP says Assembly Members and security personnel are engaging the residents to gather more information.

Mr Sulemana said a community watchdog programme is also being put together.

“We are engaging the community, the assemblymen are engaging them and that is how they were able to come up with a list of people who are ready to be part of the community watchdog programme,” he explained.

READ ALSO: