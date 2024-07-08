A Political Marketing Strategist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Kobby Mensah, has scored former President John Mahama 90% for his media encounter session.

Prof Kobby in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) composed himself and was on top of issues.

“I really understood the issues. It was devoid of jabs and he was focused on the message he had for Ghanaians to bring clarity. He displayed composure and depth of experience,” he said.

Mr Mahama on Sunday, July 7, engaged journalists at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra ahead of the 2024 election.

The interaction was an opportunity for Mr Mahama to share his vision for Ghana’s future and address important national interest issues, including plans to strengthen social interventions and educational reforms.

It afforded journalists present the opportunity to ask many questions which Prof Mensah has said he believes were on the minds of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“He gave a wrap of issues and touted the social democratic credentials of the NDC, citing their social interventions. He never questioned dodged no matter how critical the issue was.

“I’m sure Ghanaians have the answers to the key lingering issues on their minds so I will score him A or 90%,” he stated.

