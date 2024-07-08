Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that his next administration will prioritise gender equality if elected in the December 7 election.

Mr Mahama has assured that both women and men would receive fair representation in his government, urging Ghanaians to support his bid for the presidency.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made this remark at media encounter on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Mr Mahama among other things outlined his plans to strengthen social interventions and educational reforms.

The flagbearer emphasised that inclusive policies were important to cater to all segments of the population, highlighting his vision for a government that prioritizes equality and supports those in need.

“I wholeheartedly believe in a Ghana where every citizen, regardless of their background or gender, has equal opportunities to thrive. Under my leadership, social interventions and educational reforms will be strengthened.

“The vulnerable in our society will be protected and given the opportunity to change their circumstances. Let me add that gender equality will be a cardinal feature of the Mahama Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Flagstaff House,” he stated.

