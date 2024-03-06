The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Ghanaians to resist the “oppression” of government and recommit themselves to the ideals of freedom, justice, and equality.

This was contained in a press release signed by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey to mark the country’s 67th independence.

“As we commemorate this special day, let us remember the sacrifices of our forebears and recommit ourselves to the ideals of freedom, justice, and equality. Let us resolve to resist and break the yoke of the oppressor – the yoke of deception, of irresponsibility, and of prioritising breaking the 8 ahead of breaking poverty and underdevelopment,” the NDC said.

The NDC stated that the ruling government has brought the nation nothing but economic challenges characterised by high unemployment, poverty and corruption among others.

“To add insult to injury, the leadership has refused to take accountability and continues to deflect every responsibility. These issues threaten to erode the very fabric of our society and impede the realisation of our collective dreams and aspirations,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NDC which is poised to snatch power from the NPP in the December 7 election has pledged commitment to addressing the challenges and championing the cause of all Ghanaians.

They promised to advocate for policies that prioritise the welfare of citizens and promote inclusive growth and development.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that under the leadership of H.E John Mahama, the next NDC government will be committed to building the Ghana envisioned by our forefathers – a nation of prosperity, equality, and opportunity for all.”

The party added: “We will implement policies that create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve the lives of all Ghanaians. We will work tirelessly to restore hope and confidence in our nation’s future. Together, we can build the Ghana we all want. Long live Ghana!”

Below is the full statement

March 6, 2024, marks the 67th year Ghana attained independence.

A parade is underway in Koforidua of the Eastern Region to commemorate the celebration.

ALSO READ: