Youth in Axim, located in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region, have issued a two-week ultimatum to the President to open the newly constructed stadium in the area.

The stadium, which was promised to the community, has been locked and unused for years, causing its facilities, including VVIP areas and goalposts, to fall apart.

During a demonstration, Jonas Kwabutey, the leader of the Axim Youth in an interview on Channel One News said facilities at the stadium has been left to rot.

He has therefore given President Akufo-Addo until July 29th to intervene or face their wrath.

Kwabutey also mentioned that a petition was submitted two months ago, but it was ignored by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Eric Essien.

“They promised to construct a multipurpose sports stadium for us. As I’m talking now, if you enter the stadium, you can see that all the things are rotting. They have done the VVIP, they’ve mounted the goalpost, all the necessary facilities, they’ve done it but they’ve locked it and everything is rotting, so we are poised to demonstrate.”

“All we are telling them is this, we submitted our petition, which was two months ago, and the MCE didn’t call us, and he didn’t even show up. We wrote a request for a police escort, but they didn’t even mind us.

“The reason we are today is we are sending a signal to the government that the stadium, whether commissioned or not commissioned, must use it. And we have given up to 29 July, that’s the ultimatum.”

The MCE, Eric Essien in response to the concerns expressed sadness over the decaying stadium but said he has contacted the Regional Minister to get the contractor who has abandoned the site over non-payment of work done to return by August.

