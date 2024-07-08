Ace football analyst, Osei Owusu Bempah, has called on former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah, to step down from his role as a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

His call for Appiah to resign from the role comes after the Black Stars were drawn in the same group as Sudan, a team managed by the ex-Ghana coach, for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Although no GFA statute prevents him from holding other jobs, there are concerns about his dual role and the possible conflict of interest in working for two different associations in the same competition.

According to Owusu Bempah who spoke on Luv FM in Kumasi, the best decision for Appiah is to resign from his role on Ghana’s highest decision-making body and not just recuse himself from meetings prior to the matches against Sudan as being proposed in some quarters.

“So, for example, if today the GFA convenes a meeting that we are playing Sudan, let’s think of how we will be able to beat them to qualify, how would Kwesi Appiah be able to take part in such discussions?” he quizzed.

“Because…what it does is that you’re having insider information and these are two different federations we are talking about here. I’m hearing people say no, he has to recuse himself. Why don’t you rather just stay away that is my personal advice.”

Owusu Bempah further cautioned Kwasi Appiah to be very tactful because his situation goes beyond being just part of the GFA ExCo.

Bempah believes the former Ghana captain’s commitment could also be questioned by his employers because of his association with the Ghana FA.

“It may get to a point if he’s not careful the Sudanese may probably question his commitment and so I think in his own interest he should just leave the role. Sudan is a war-torn country where very basic things can result in gunfire. Let’s say Ghana beats Sudan at home or wherever which is a possibility, all it takes is for propaganda to begin that the coach was compromised and your life could even be at stake. How much does he make from the FA?” Bempah asked.

“What kind of rewards does he get from being a member of the Executive Committee? In his own interest, he should just resign and say, ‘look I thank you for the opportunity.’”

Meanwhile, the ace football broadcaster says it would be wrong for people to compare Appiah’s current situation to that of Milovan Rayevac when Serbia was paired with Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

“Remember, Milo was only an employee of the GFA, and he held no position at the Serbian FA, he held absolutely no position there. This is an elective position for goodness’ sake, so how would you defend such things?” he questioned.

Ghana will also face Angola and Niger in Group F of the qualifiers, which are expected to kick off in September this year.