Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has conveyed a heartfelt message to all candidates gearing up for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

As the Member of Parliament for Assin South, he expressed unwavering confidence in the student’s potential to excel and urged them to approach the upcoming exams with honesty and integrity.

In his address to the candidates on Monday, July 8, Mr Ntim Fordjour underscored the significance of avoiding exam malpractice.

He encouraged the students to tackle each paper with a focused mind, respond to questions to the best of their ability, and trust in the knowledge and skills they have accumulated over the years.

“BECE is beginning today with some 570,000 candidates taking part across 2,123 centres. More than ever before, our students are poised and confident of success in their exam.”

“They approach this examination with a great sense of hope that their hard work and midnight toils will be rewarded highly with the golden opportunity for each candidate to advance their education through Free SHS/TVET policy. The child of the poor and the child of the rich both have confidence in the ability of this government to dismantle barriers for them to achieve their dreams.”

“On this assurance, I express my sincere and best wishes to all BECE candidates. I pray the good Lord crowns your efforts with sterling results. The Lord keep you throughout the exam period and gives you strength and the spirit of excellence. Make us proud once again!”.

Today, 569,095 candidates are scheduled to take this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at 2,123 designated centres nationwide. The exams will run until Monday, July 15, 2024.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 7, Casandra Twum Ampofo, representing the Ghana Education Service (GES), extended congratulations to the candidates for their dedication and resilience.

The GES also expressed appreciation to teachers, school administrators, education directors, parents, guardians, and all stakeholders for their pivotal contributions in preparing the candidates for this significant examination.

“Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, teachers, and parents are advised to avoid any form of examination malpractice. GES, WAEC, and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all centres across the country,” the statement said.

