Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from two deprived communities in the Asunafo North Municipal of the Ahafo Region have received much-needed mathematical sets to aid them in their upcoming exams.

The initiative was spearheaded by the First Vice Chairman of the Asunafo North constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boadu Frimpong Emmanuel.

He personally presented the math sets to students from Adenkyekye R/C and Gyasikrom M/A schools, noting the importance of these tools for the BECE, especially in communities where parents struggle to afford such learning essentials.

Addressing the candidates and teachers during the presentation, Mr. Boadu Frimpong encouraged the students to remain focused despite the challenges they face in their communities.

He said success in the BECE would pave way for them to benefit from the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) education policy.

Commending the candidates for their dedication and perseverance in their studies, he also urged them to uphold the integrity of the exams and avoid any form of malpractice that could jeopardize their results.

Expressing their gratitude, the candidates joyfully received the math sets and thanked Mr. Boadu Frimpong for his timely intervention.

They pledged to do their utmost best to excel in the exams, knowing that success would unlock opportunities for further education under the free SHS program.