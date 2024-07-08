A 37-year-old taxi driver, Amos Adusei has been fatally shot by suspected armed robbers on the Kwaman-Boaman road in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti region.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, has left the residents in shock.

According to community members, while the area has experienced multiple robbery incidents, this is the first instance where a victim has been shot and killed.

Isaac Adusei, the Assembly member for the Ahenkro electoral area and brother of the deceased, confirmed the tragic event, stating that his brother’s body had been taken to the morgue, and the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

“It was yesterday [Sunday] around 11.15 that I had a call from a colleague that my brother had an accident on the Kwaman-Boaman road. So when I got there, it was not a mere accident, it was a gunshot. The armed robbers attacked him and so we took him to the hospital.

“The police came to our house and did their report. They came to our house yesterday [Sunday] and they went to the body at the mortuary and they said they would do the postmortem today at around 10 am. So after the postmortem, then they will hand [the body] to the family,” Issac told Citi News.

