The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association has suspended its planned demo which was scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.

The march was to protest the imposition of a five percent excise tax on all locally manufactured plastic products.

However, following fruitful discussions with the Deputy Trade Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi, the Association has rescinded its decision over assurances given to them.

The President, Ebo Botwey told Adom News the Minister has assured to trigger mechanisms and the procedures to wave off the 5% tax.

Currently, Mr Botwey said the harassment from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stopped, with engagements still ongoing with government for a favourable business environment.

However, he has warned the Association will not hesitate to lay down their tools if the government does not fulfill promises made.

Below is the full statement

ALSO READ: