The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association has announced plans to stage a demonstration on Wednesday, July 10.

The march is to protest the imposition of a five percent excise tax on all locally manufactured plastic products.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Organiser who expressed dissatisfaction with the tax.

The statement noted that, the protest would start from Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, proceed through Accra Technical University, and conclude at the Ministry of Finance.

This follows threats by the Association in June to shut down production in a week if their calls for extensive consultations with the Ministry of Finance over the excise tax were not yielded to.

They noted they are yet to receive a response from the Ministry after sending a letter in April.

ALSO READ: