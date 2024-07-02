Ghanaian music producer, Kwame Mickey, has amicably resolved the copyright issues with music group, Team Eternity Ghana over their ‘Defe Defe’ hit song.

This was announced in a statement signed by Kwame Mickey on Monday, July 1, 2024.

“The parties have duly entered into a Licence Agreement under which Kwame Mickey grants to Team Eternity Ghana the non-executive right to use in the new song, those words derived from the existing song,” portions of the statement read.

The veteran producer in June accused the Christian group of unlawfully sampling a song by one of his artistes, Helleluyah Voices.

In a social media post, Mickey pointed out striking similarities between the title and lyrics of Team Eternity’s “Defe Defe” and a song released by his Helleluyah Voices 15 years ago.

He claimed that both songs share the same lines, composure, and arrangement, although they feature different melodies.

He subsequently wrote to Youtube to disable Team Eternity’s ‘Defe Defe’ on the view platform until they sorted out copyright issues with him.

Below is the full statement

ALSO READ: