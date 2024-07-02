The Minister for Finance is set to appear before Parliament this Wednesday, July 3, in response to an urgent question posed by Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei regarding expenditures related to the National Cathedral project.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has confirmed that the Minister will be questioned about the financial details of the National Cathedral project and whether a value-for-money audit has been conducted.

Deputy Majority Leader Appiagyei has emphasized the importance of the Minister’s appearance to ensure transparency in the utilization of public funds for the National Cathedral.

The Minister is expected to provide comprehensive information on the project’s finances and clarify whether a value-for-money audit has been performed, aiming to uphold accountability and transparency.

Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin announced these developments on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 28.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Finance Minister’s appearance, the Minority is pressing for broader accountability measures from the government.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has urged the Speaker to enforce the House’s decision to establish a bipartisan committee to investigate issues surrounding the project.

