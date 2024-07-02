In a remarkable display of academic excellence, North Hills International School has surpassed the international average score in the Cambridge Exams for both Primary and Lower Secondary levels.

This outstanding achievement is a testament to the school’s commitment to providing top-tier education and its dedication to nurturing global learners.

All the students who sat the Cambridge examination in English, Science and Maths passed—with outstanding results—exceeding the international average school.

The Cambridge assessment is designed “to be fair, valid, reliable and practicable.” The assessment focuses on what is of value: “deep subject knowledge, conceptual understanding, and higher-level thinking skills—and the flexible assessment structure maximises time for teaching and learning”.

Currently, over a million students in over 10,000 Cambridge schools in 160 countries benefit from qualifications internationally recognised by universities and employers—and North Hills International School is one of the few accredited Cambridge schools in Ghana.

Established in September 2017, North Hills International School runs a dual curriculum, integrating the globally recognized Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) system alongside the Ghana Education Service (GES) curriculum. This unique blend ensures that students receive a holistic education, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to excel both locally and internationally.

The school’s latest achievement comes on the heels of several accolades, including being named the Best, Innovative, Well-Coordinated, and Organised Private School of the Year at the Heroes of Distinctions Awards in 2021. This award, organized by the West Africa International Press Ltd, recognized the school’s exceptional contributions to education in Ghana.

In April 2019, North Hills International School’s first batch of students sat for the Cambridge Checkpoint Examination, achieving outstanding results across English, Science, and Mathematics. This set the stage for the school’s continued excellence, as students have consistently performed brilliantly in subsequent assessments.

The recent Cambridge Exam results are particularly significant, as they highlight the school’s ability to maintain high academic standards amidst a competitive global educational landscape. The Cambridge qualifications are internationally recognized by universities and employers, often paving the way for students to gain admission to some of the world’s best institutions.

North Hills International School’s success is underpinned by its state-of-the-art facilities and highly motivated teaching staff. The school boasts a standard science laboratory, a well-stocked library, air-conditioned classrooms, a swimming pool, a basketball court, an art room, and a modern football pitch. These facilities provide a conducive environment for learning and personal development, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education.

Moreover, the school’s dedication to maintaining a comfortable teacher-to-student ratio enables personalized attention, allowing teachers to cater to the individual needs of each student. This approach not only fosters academic success but also promotes the overall well-being of the students.

North Hills International School continues to set new benchmarks in education, demonstrating that with the right blend of curriculum, facilities, and dedicated staff, students can achieve excellence and exceed international standards. As the school opens admissions for the next academic year, it invites parents and guardians to join a community committed to climbing academic excellence.

For more information about North Hills International School and admissions, visit nis.edu.gh or call 0243310286.