The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association has threatened to shut down production over the imposition of a 5% excise tax on locally produced plastic products.

At a press conference, the President, Ebbo Botwe issued a week ultimatum to government to rescind the decision as it would impact their businesses.

However, he proposed engagement with all stakeholders, citing the potential economic fallout from this planned production shutdown.

“We are appealing to the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumuia to intervene in this matter because the effect of this consumer tax will really affect the masses, the common man, the common woman will suffer extreme hardship.

“In conclusion, we ask GRA to stop the harassment of plastic manufacturers and we give the Ministry of Finance one week to respond to our request or we shall have no option but for all plastic manufacturers to shut down production for at least one week and of course, we’ll send home over 30,00 workers,” he stated.

Meanwhile, President of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) Dr Joseph Obeng, who said similar sentiments lamented the insensitivity of government towards the business community.

“The government is being insensitive to the business community. Let’s defer the implementation of the excise tax. The time is not right and it’s not fair around this time where businesses are suffering from the effects of exchange rates and we are very much aware of this,” he added.

