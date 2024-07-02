Ghana Link Network Services Limited achieved notable recognition at the 6th Ghana Shippers’ Summit and Awards, securing three prestigious awards.

The company, known for its trade facilitation services, was honoured with the Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

The second accolade was awarded to its Managing Director, Nabali Bawa, who received the Industry Leadership Award.

Additionally, the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, was once again named Entrepreneur of the Year, an award he has won multiple times.

In an interview with the media, the Director of Operations at Ghana Link, Raymond Amaglo, highlighted the significant impact the company has made in Ghana’s maritime industry.

He credited the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for increased government revenue and streamlined goods clearance at the ports.

Regarding the company’s future goals, Mr. Amaglo emphasized Ghana Link’s ambition to make Tema Port the premier port in sub-Saharan Africa through continuous improvements in the ICUMS, leveraging new technological advancements.

“Within the African sub-region, we want the Tema Port to become the port of choice. That is our goal in the short to medium term,” he stated.

Addressing the theme of the Ghana Shippers Summit and Awards, “Sustaining the Maritime and Shipping Landscape in an Era of Climate Change,” Mr. Amaglo affirmed Ghana Link’s commitment to collaborating with the Ghana Shippers Authority on environmentally sustainable projects.

“Shipping has a lot of impact on the environment and our goal is to ensure that with the help of our system, we are able to improve all trade-related processes and support the agenda to improving our environment,” he remarked.

Expressing his satisfaction with the awards, Mr. Amaglo extended his gratitude to Dr. Danso Adjei for his visionary leadership, which has propelled the company to prominence in recent years.

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd is a pioneering company committed to leveraging technology for trade facilitation.

Led by Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman, the company has been at the forefront of introducing innovative solutions such as the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) to enhance efficiency in the nation’s ports and borders.

The Ghana Shippers Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognising the key functions within the industry that promote growth and sustainability.

The awards cut across road transportation, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier agencies, government agencies, insurance and financial institution.