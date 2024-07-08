Niger coach, Badou Zaki, has expressed confidence ahead of their encounter with Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Drawn into Group F alongside Ghana, Angola, and Sudan, Zaki assessed the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents following the draw.

Speaking to CAFOnline, Zaki acknowledged Ghana’s footballing pedigree but noted a decline in their previous dominance and described it as favourable for Niger’s prospects.

“We are in an affordable group. We have every chance of qualifying,” he said. “For me, Ghana is a football country with a selection with great professionals. But it is not the team of 5 or 6 years ago,” he said.

The former Moroccan trainer also praised Angola and Sudan. Zaki recognized the Sudanese current form as leaders in their World Cup qualifying group, acknowledging their potential threat.

“Even at home, they can lose. Angola showed a good face during the last CAN and beautiful football, modern, fast football. It is a selection that has shaken up the big teams in Côte d’Ivoire. I know Sudan very well.

“They are first in their qualifying group for the World Cup. They will be dangerous, but we know our strengths and we know that we can go far,” he added.

Niger’s campaign kicks off with matches against Sudan and Ghana in September 2024, marking the start of their journey towards the AFCON 2025.