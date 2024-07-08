A Political Marketing Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah, has downplayed the relevance of presidential debates ahead of the December 7 election.

According to him, debates especially those organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) have been bastardised and no longer needed.

Prof Mensah made this statement on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday amidst calls for a debate between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearers, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama.

The proponents, particularly NPP members have said the debate would provide an opportunity for Ghanaians to listen to both candidates and make well-informed decisions.

However, Prof Mensah reacting to the calls said he does not believe in the debate.

“I don’t think voters believe in the debate because it has been bastardised by both IEA and the political parties. It appears there are some biases; depending on who is in power, then the debate happens. When NDC was in power, they called for a debate and the NPP declined,” he said.

Prof Mensah proposed that instead of a debate, the only forum needed at the moment is a press engagement like what former President Mahama held on Sunday.

This platform, he believes, will be more extensive and make good impact.

