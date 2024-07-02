The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua has said the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is ready to debate former President John Mahama.

According to him, this debate would provide an opportunity for Ghanaians to listen to both candidates and make well-informed decisions ahead of the general elections in December.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Pulse on July 2, he said, “His Excellency Bawumia is ready for former president Mahama, and I think it will be a good avenue for Ghanaian leaders to listen to the two leaders for them to make an informed decision, and I can tell you his Excellency Bawumia will floor Mahama.”

According to Mr Kodua, recent polls have indicated that the former president has a high chance of winning the elections but the most reliable poll will be the result of December 7.

He stated that citizens will vote for who they truly want to lead the country.

“The fact is that, NDC elected former President Mahama in May, 2023. So between May and November, where we elected his Excellency Bawumia, he had the free field and at that point he was moving round the country, telling Ghanaians what he would do without us rebutting them because we were more focused on our presidential primaries.”

“But the moment that we had our flagbearer in the shape of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who also started telling Ghanaians what he is bringing onboard and what he has achieved as vice president, I am not surprised that, President Mahama according to the survey, the percentage is coming down” the NPP General Secretary added.

ALSO READ: