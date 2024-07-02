The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has said the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama would be limited in effecting significant change within four years.

He expressed confidence that Ghanaians would vote for the NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over former President John Mahama in the upcoming elections.

Mr Kodua highlighted a common belief among politicians that accountability is best guaranteed when they face re-election.

He emphasised that Ghanaians face a pivotal choice between Dr Bawumia and Mr Mahama which presents two distinct options for the nation’s future.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse Mr Kodua said, “The first one is that we have a candidate who can be President for just four years.

“So in four years, the question I am asking myself is, on what are we going to hold him (Mahama) to. How do we hold him accountable because after four years he is gone? He is not there as president”.

Mr Kodua stated that President Akufo-Addo had completed his eight-year term and accomplished his envisioned goals.

The General Secretary of the NPP also commented on John Mahama’s assertion that the challenges created by the NPP cannot be resolved within four years.

“So, in four years, if he cannot solve this problem in four years what is he coming to do? The best way to measure him is what he did as president,” he noted.

ALSO READ: