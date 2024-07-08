A political scientist at the University of Ghana has lauded journalists for the display of showmanship at the engagement with National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

According to Prof Kobby Mensah, the journalists showed character and asked compelling questions and must be commended.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Prof Mensah said he would have asked the same questions that were posed to Mr Mahama.

“If you have any doubts about the quality of work journalists will do, I think yesterday they showed character. All the guys and representatives of critical journalists you expect asked questions. They were critical and Mr Mahama handled it so I will score them [journalists] 90%. I think yesterday was all good,” he lauded.

At the event, Mr. Mahama emphasised his commitment to ending the harassment of journalists by collaborating with relevant stakeholders.

Expressing deep concern over the recent surge in incidents of harassment against journalists, he highlighted that a free press is fundamental to a democratic society.

