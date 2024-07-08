The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana has advised his constituents to come to him with first hand information on the killings being recorded in the area.

This, according to the MP, is to protect their identity and minimise their direct interactions with the police.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show, the MP said the current trend of making informants witnesses in cases makes them reluctant to come forward.

“I have interacted with the people and the fear is that any time you report a case to the police, wherever the case is going, if it is going to court, you are called to be a witness.

“Even if it (the case) is going to Tamale, you have to leave your farm work and all that to go and be a witness. So they are afraid to give information or to report incidents or suspects to the police.

“So I have told them that anybody who has information, ‘don’t go to the police’. You come and report the case to me and I will go to the police and report, and if there is anybody to go to court and be a witness, I will now take up that responsibility,” he explained.

Since January 2024, more than three men have been killed mysteriously and their remains deposited at different locations in Bole town.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, a man aged about 70 years was found dead around Green Valley within the Yelwa Electoral Area in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

25 days later, a watchman identified as Mumuni Yahaya aged around 50 years old, a night watchman at the Bole Girls Model JHS hostel was found dead on Sunday, May 26, 2024, inside a room at the hostel.

Barely a week later on June 2, 2024, a yet-to-be-identified young man around 30 years old was also found dead at the Bole St. Kizito A primary school.

Just last week, another body of a middle-aged man was found in a school building with his head and manhood chopped off.

The situation has turned Bole, once a busy town, into a ghost town at night.

But touching on this, the MP said he is convinced the perpetrators may be working with some natives.

“I believe that no stranger can walk to Bole at midnight, do this and go back. The person should have some local people assisting him or them,” he stressed.

Given this, Mr Sulemana said measures must be put in place to create an environment where people will feel free and comfortable to report cases.

