As the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) draws near, the chief of Estii Sunkwaa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region, Nana Baffoe Gyambibi V has donated mathematical sets and pens to the candidates in his community.

The beneficiaries were pupils in both private and public schools.

Presenting the items, Nana Baffoe cautioned the candidates against examination malpractice to avoid cancellation of papers.

He urged the pupils to study hard and not allow any form of distraction.

The chief pledged the community’s support for candidates who will excel in their exams through the Esti Sonkwaa support fund.

On the sidelines of the donation, the chief in an interview with Adom News disclosed that the Esti Sunkwaa Catholic School since its establishment in 1948 has not been rehabilitated.

He therefore appealed to Ghanaians to come to their aid to renovate the school building to boost the moral of the pupils.

Nana also thanked the 1983 and 1985 year group of SWESCO for supporting him to provide facelift for Esti Sonkwaa school children.

Some of the beneficiaries and their headteachers commended Nana Baffoe Gyambibi for supporting them this difficult times.

Meanwhile, the exam is scheduled to start from Monday, July 8, 2024.

